AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 13% on Disappointing Earnings

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 860,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,668,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

