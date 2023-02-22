ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $1,054.99 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00213524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,167.99 or 1.00035129 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009029 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,347.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

