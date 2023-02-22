Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

Accenture stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.77. The company had a trading volume of 290,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,285. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

