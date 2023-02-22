Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.81. 1,747,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,823. The stock has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

