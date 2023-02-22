Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 100.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 3,071,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,517. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.