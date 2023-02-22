Achain One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,387.01 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $41,387.01 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005909 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004930 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.