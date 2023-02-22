ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Position Trimmed by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,560 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 103,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

