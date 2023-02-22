Advantage Energy (AAVVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAVVF stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $965.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAVVF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

