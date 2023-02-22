Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.24 and traded as high as C$10.80. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 224,690 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.73.

Aecon Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

