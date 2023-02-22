Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $28.74 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $28.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $30.29. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $28.83 per share.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Albemarle Trading Down 6.2 %

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Albemarle stock opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

