Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Shares Down 2.8%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.85). Approximately 3,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.87).

Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.09. The stock has a market cap of £117.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,762.50 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Activity

In other Albion Technology & General VCT news, insider Clive Richardson acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,042.39). Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

