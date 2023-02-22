Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion. Alight also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.67 EPS.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 2,192,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

ALIT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

