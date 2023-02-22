Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion. Allegion also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

Allegion Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

