Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.3 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

