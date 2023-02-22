Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.62 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $143.30 million and $7.62 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.01285301 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00013649 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00033513 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.20 or 0.01602246 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

