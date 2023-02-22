Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Hits $148.10 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $148.10 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.53 or 0.01303536 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013826 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033338 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.79 or 0.01615242 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.