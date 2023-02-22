Alphaeon 1 Llc Sells 1,850,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evolus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 416,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.90. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolus Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

