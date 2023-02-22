Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.40

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.40 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 813956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.70 ($1.12).

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £630.14 million and a P/E ratio of 3,090.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphawave IP Group

In related news, insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £188,000 ($226,396.92). In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £188,000 ($226,396.92). Also, insider Rosalind Singleton bought 20,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £19,921.92 ($23,990.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 911,606 shares of company stock worth $87,078,807. Company insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

