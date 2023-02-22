Amaze World (AMZE) Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $42.65 million and $30,851.87 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00417865 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.27680106 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.