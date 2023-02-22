AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 22.5% Higher

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.42. 16,263,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 34,812,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at $558,991,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,991,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

