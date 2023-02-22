Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Darlington Partners Capital Management LP

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,376 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 8.0% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned 1.46% of Americold Realty Trust worth $97,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. 43,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.79, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

