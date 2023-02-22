Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target at $87.50

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 2.2 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

RYCEY opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

