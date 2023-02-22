Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 22nd (ANTO, BHP, BRBY, FUTR, GBG, GRG, GRN, INTC, JUST, LAND)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 22nd:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,390 ($16.74) price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($24.69) price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 335 ($4.03). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $28.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.45). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$43.00.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.57). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

