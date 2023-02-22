Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TC Energy (TRP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TC Energy (TSE: TRP) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2023 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

2/3/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$62.00.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$63.00.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.50.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$65.00.

2/2/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$66.00.

1/27/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

1/18/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$62.00 to C$55.00.

1/9/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00.

1/6/2023 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.84 on Wednesday, reaching C$55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 759,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The stock has a market cap of C$55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 581.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

