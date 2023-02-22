Ansell Limited (ANSLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.754 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Ansell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

