ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 580.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ANSYS by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSS stock opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.29.

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.