ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.34-$8.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.34-8.86 EPS.
ANSYS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 533,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.83.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 112.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,172,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
