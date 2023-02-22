APENFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. APENFT has a market cap of $141.06 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper"

