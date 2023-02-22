APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $26.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

APi Group stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

