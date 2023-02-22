APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $26.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
APi Group Price Performance
APi Group stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $22.95.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
