Appian Way Asset Management LP Takes $2.92 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,018,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 119.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $148.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,248. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $158.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.