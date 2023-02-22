Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.58). 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372 ($4.48).

Aquis Exchange Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 383.33. The stock has a market cap of £104.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,714.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

