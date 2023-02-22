Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 3,341,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

