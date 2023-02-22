Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,343,182 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,343,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.63% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $47,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

