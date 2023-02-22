Aristeia Capital LLC Has $11.26 Million Stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

TGAA opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

