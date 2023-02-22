Aristeia Capital LLC Has $15.03 Million Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,558 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 4.74% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 894,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 276,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 209,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VPCB opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

