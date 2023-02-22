Aristeia Capital LLC Has $69.62 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,247,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,199 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 6.04% of Carnival Co. & worth $69,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CUK stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.08) to GBX 1,219 ($14.68) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

