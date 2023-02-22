Aristeia Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 5.85% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 331,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 157,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

HCVI opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

