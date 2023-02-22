Arkos Global Advisors Buys 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

