Arkos Global Advisors Sells 1,108 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Arkos Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 75,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,535,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. 1,258,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,202,899. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.