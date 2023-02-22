Arkos Global Advisors Trims Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Arkos Global Advisors lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,769,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,672,000 after buying an additional 141,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. 66,165 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

