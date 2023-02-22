Arkos Global Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.00. 18,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,079. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

