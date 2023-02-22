ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. ARMOR has a total market cap of $366,596.82 and approximately $7.85 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00419040 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.65 or 0.27757980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

