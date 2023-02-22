Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. 20,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,943. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

