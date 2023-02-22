Arweave Market Cap Achieves $363.99 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $363.99 million and approximately $57.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $10.90 or 0.00045754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00587944 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00180252 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000860 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.