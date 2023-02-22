Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,567.65

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,567.65 ($18.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,945.50 ($23.43). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,945.50 ($23.43), with a volume of 566,784 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.97) to GBX 1,600 ($19.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($19.63) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,746.67 ($21.03).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,775.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,569.93. The firm has a market cap of £15.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

