AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,749.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

