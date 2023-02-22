AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.05%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,749.60.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

