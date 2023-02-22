ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE ATIP opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.36. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

