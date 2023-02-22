Atlanticus Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ATLCP)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Atlanticus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 6,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlanticus news, Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.