Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $112.71. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

